(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 25 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0469% PA 0.7969% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1326% PA 0.8826% PA

For 12 months 0.3154% PA 1.1904% PA

For 2 Years 0.3154% PA 1.6904% PA

For 3 Years 0.3154% PA 1.9404% PA

For 4 years 0.3154% PA 2.1904% PA

For 5 years 0.3154% PA 2.3154% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 25 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0778% PA 0.6723% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0545% PA 0.8045% PA

For 12 Months 0.2256% PA 1.1006% PA

For 2 Years 0.2256% PA 1.6006% PA

For 3 Years 0.

2256% PA 1.8506% PA

For 4 years 0.2256% PA 2.1006% PA

For 5 years 0.2256% PA 2.2256% PA

EURO VALUE 25 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1557% PA 0.9057% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0474% PA 0.7974% PA

For 12 Months -0.0454% PA 0.8296% PA

For 2 Years -0.0454% PA 1.3296% PA

For 3 Years -0.0454% PA 1.5796% PA

For 4 years -0.0454% PA 1.8296% PA

For 5 years -0.0454% PA 1.9546% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2037% PA 0.5463% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2357% PA 0.5143% PA

For 12 Months 0.1407% PA 0.7343% PA

For 2 Years 0.1407% PA 1.2343% PA

For 3 Years 0.1407% PA 1.4843% PA

For 4 Years 0.1407% PA 1.7343% PA

For 5 years 0.1407% PA 1.8593% PA