KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 25 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0469% PA 0.7969% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1326% PA 0.8826% PA
For 12 months 0.3154% PA 1.1904% PA
For 2 Years 0.3154% PA 1.6904% PA
For 3 Years 0.3154% PA 1.9404% PA
For 4 years 0.3154% PA 2.1904% PA
For 5 years 0.3154% PA 2.3154% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 25 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0778% PA 0.6723% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0545% PA 0.8045% PA
For 12 Months 0.2256% PA 1.1006% PA
For 2 Years 0.2256% PA 1.6006% PA
For 3 Years 0.
2256% PA 1.8506% PA
For 4 years 0.2256% PA 2.1006% PA
For 5 years 0.2256% PA 2.2256% PA
EURO VALUE 25 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1557% PA 0.9057% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0474% PA 0.7974% PA
For 12 Months -0.0454% PA 0.8296% PA
For 2 Years -0.0454% PA 1.3296% PA
For 3 Years -0.0454% PA 1.5796% PA
For 4 years -0.0454% PA 1.8296% PA
For 5 years -0.0454% PA 1.9546% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 25 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2037% PA 0.5463% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2357% PA 0.5143% PA
For 12 Months 0.1407% PA 0.7343% PA
For 2 Years 0.1407% PA 1.2343% PA
For 3 Years 0.1407% PA 1.4843% PA
For 4 Years 0.1407% PA 1.7343% PA
For 5 years 0.1407% PA 1.8593% PA