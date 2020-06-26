KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 26 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0338% PA 0.7838% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1294% PA 0.8794% PA

For 12 months 0.3138% PA 1.1888% PA

For 2 Years 0.3138% PA 1.6888% PA

For 3 Years 0.3138% PA 1.9388% PA

For 4 years 0.3138% PA 2.1888% PA

For 5 years 0.3138% PA 2.3138% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 26 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.0945% PA 0.6555% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0548% PA 0.8048% PA

For 12 Months 0.2261% PA 1.1011% PA

For 2 Years 0.2261% PA 1.6011% PA

For 3 Years 0.

2261% PA 1.8511% PA

For 4 years 0.2261% PA 2.1011% PA

For 5 years 0.2261% PA 2.2261% PA

EURO VALUE 26 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1514% PA 0.9014% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0676% PA 0.8176% PA

For 12 Months -0.0456% PA 0.8294% PA

For 2 Years -0.0456% PA 1.3294% PA

For 3 Years -0.0456% PA 1.5794% PA

For 4 years -0.0456% PA 1.8294% PA

For 5 years -0.0456% PA 1.9544% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2048% PA 0.5452% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2372% PA 0.5128% PA

For 12 Months 0.1375% PA 0.7375% PA

For 2 Years 0.1375% PA 1.2325% PA

For 3 Years 0.1375% PA 1.4875% PA

For 4 Years 0.1375% PA 1.7375% PA

For 5 years 0.1375% PA 1.8625% PA