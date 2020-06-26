Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 26 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0338% PA 0.7838% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1294% PA 0.8794% PA
For 12 months 0.3138% PA 1.1888% PA
For 2 Years 0.3138% PA 1.6888% PA
For 3 Years 0.3138% PA 1.9388% PA
For 4 years 0.3138% PA 2.1888% PA
For 5 years 0.3138% PA 2.3138% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 26 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.0945% PA 0.6555% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0548% PA 0.8048% PA
For 12 Months 0.2261% PA 1.1011% PA
For 2 Years 0.2261% PA 1.6011% PA
For 3 Years 0.
2261% PA 1.8511% PA
For 4 years 0.2261% PA 2.1011% PA
For 5 years 0.2261% PA 2.2261% PA
EURO VALUE 26 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1514% PA 0.9014% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0676% PA 0.8176% PA
For 12 Months -0.0456% PA 0.8294% PA
For 2 Years -0.0456% PA 1.3294% PA
For 3 Years -0.0456% PA 1.5794% PA
For 4 years -0.0456% PA 1.8294% PA
For 5 years -0.0456% PA 1.9544% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 26 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2048% PA 0.5452% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2372% PA 0.5128% PA
For 12 Months 0.1375% PA 0.7375% PA
For 2 Years 0.1375% PA 1.2325% PA
For 3 Years 0.1375% PA 1.4875% PA
For 4 Years 0.1375% PA 1.7375% PA
For 5 years 0.1375% PA 1.8625% PA