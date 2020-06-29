Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 29 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0560% PA 0.8060% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1146% PA 0.8646% PA
For 12 months 0.3204% PA 1.1954% PA
For 2 Years 0.3204% PA 1.6954% PA
For 3 Years 0.3204% PA 1.9454% PA
For 4 years 0.3204% PA 2.1954% PA
For 5 years 0.3204% PA 2.3204% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 29 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1130% PA 0.6370% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0483% PA 0.7983% PA
For 12 Months 0.2210% PA 1.0960% PA
For 2 Years 0.2210% PA 1.5960% PA
For 3 Years 0.
2210% PA 1.8460% PA
For 4 years 0.2210% PA 2.0960% PA
For 5 years 0.2210% PA 2.2210% PA
EURO VALUE 29 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1357% PA 0.8857% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0776% PA 0.8276% PA
For 12 Months -0.0441% PA 0.8309% PA
For 2 Years -0.0441% PA 1.3309% PA
For 3 Years -0.0441% PA 1.5809% PA
For 4 years -0.0441% PA 1.8309% PA
For 5 years -0.0441% PA 1.9559% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2052% PA 0.5448% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2385% PA 0.5115% PA
For 12 Months 0.1345% PA 0.7405% PA
For 2 Years 0.1345% PA 1.2405% PA
For 3 Years 0.1345% PA 1.4905% PA
For 4 Years 0.1345% PA 1.7405% PA
For 5 years 0.1345% PA 1.8655% PA