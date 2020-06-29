KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 29 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0560% PA 0.8060% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1146% PA 0.8646% PA

For 12 months 0.3204% PA 1.1954% PA

For 2 Years 0.3204% PA 1.6954% PA

For 3 Years 0.3204% PA 1.9454% PA

For 4 years 0.3204% PA 2.1954% PA

For 5 years 0.3204% PA 2.3204% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 29 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1130% PA 0.6370% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0483% PA 0.7983% PA

For 12 Months 0.2210% PA 1.0960% PA

For 2 Years 0.2210% PA 1.5960% PA

For 3 Years 0.

2210% PA 1.8460% PA

For 4 years 0.2210% PA 2.0960% PA

For 5 years 0.2210% PA 2.2210% PA

EURO VALUE 29 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1357% PA 0.8857% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0776% PA 0.8276% PA

For 12 Months -0.0441% PA 0.8309% PA

For 2 Years -0.0441% PA 1.3309% PA

For 3 Years -0.0441% PA 1.5809% PA

For 4 years -0.0441% PA 1.8309% PA

For 5 years -0.0441% PA 1.9559% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2052% PA 0.5448% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2385% PA 0.5115% PA

For 12 Months 0.1345% PA 0.7405% PA

For 2 Years 0.1345% PA 1.2405% PA

For 3 Years 0.1345% PA 1.4905% PA

For 4 Years 0.1345% PA 1.7405% PA

For 5 years 0.1345% PA 1.8655% PA