KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 30 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0579% PA 0.8079% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1114% PA 0.8614% PA

For 12 months 0.3163% PA 1.1913% PA

For 2 Years 0.3163% PA 1.6913% PA

For 3 Years 0.3163% PA 1.9413% PA

For 4 years 0.3163% PA 2.1913% PA

For 5 years 0.3163% PA 2.3163% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 30 06 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1071% PA 0.6429% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0401% PA 0.7901% PA

For 12 Months 0.2139% PA 1.0889% PA

For 2 Years 0.2139% PA 1.5889% PA

For 3 Years 0.

2139% PA 1.8389% PA

For 4 years 0.2139% PA 2.0889% PA

For 5 years 0.2139% PA 2.2139% PA

EURO VALUE 30 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1419% PA 0.8919% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0749% PA 0.8249% PA

For 12 Months -0.0319% PA 0.8431% PA

For 2 Years -0.0319% PA 1.3431% PA

For 3 Years -0.0319% PA 1.5931% PA

For 4 years -0.0319% PA 1.8431% PA

For 5 years -0.0319% PA 1.9681% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30 06 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2062% PA 0.5438% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2375% PA 0.5125% PA

For 12 Months 0.1355% PA 0.7395% PA

For 2 Years 0.1355% PA 1.2395% PA

For 3 Years 0.1355% PA 1.4895% PA

For 4 Years 0.1355% PA 1.7395% PA

For 5 years 0.1355% PA 1.8645% PA