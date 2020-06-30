Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Tue 30th June 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 30 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0579% PA 0.8079% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1114% PA 0.8614% PA
For 12 months 0.3163% PA 1.1913% PA
For 2 Years 0.3163% PA 1.6913% PA
For 3 Years 0.3163% PA 1.9413% PA
For 4 years 0.3163% PA 2.1913% PA
For 5 years 0.3163% PA 2.3163% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 30 06 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1071% PA 0.6429% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0401% PA 0.7901% PA
For 12 Months 0.2139% PA 1.0889% PA
For 2 Years 0.2139% PA 1.5889% PA
For 3 Years 0.
2139% PA 1.8389% PA
For 4 years 0.2139% PA 2.0889% PA
For 5 years 0.2139% PA 2.2139% PA
EURO VALUE 30 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1419% PA 0.8919% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0749% PA 0.8249% PA
For 12 Months -0.0319% PA 0.8431% PA
For 2 Years -0.0319% PA 1.3431% PA
For 3 Years -0.0319% PA 1.5931% PA
For 4 years -0.0319% PA 1.8431% PA
For 5 years -0.0319% PA 1.9681% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30 06 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2062% PA 0.5438% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2375% PA 0.5125% PA
For 12 Months 0.1355% PA 0.7395% PA
For 2 Years 0.1355% PA 1.2395% PA
For 3 Years 0.1355% PA 1.4895% PA
For 4 Years 0.1355% PA 1.7395% PA
For 5 years 0.1355% PA 1.8645% PA