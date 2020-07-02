Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 02 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0520% PA 1.8020% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1193% PA 1.8693% PA
For 12 months 0.2958% PA 1.1708% PA
For 2 Years 0.2958% PA 1.6708% PA
For 3 Years 0.2958% PA 2.9208% PA
For 4 years 0.2958% PA 2.1708% PA
For 5 years 0.2958% PA 2.2958% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 02 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1091% PA 0.6409% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0444% PA 0.7944% PA
For 12 Months 0.1786% PA 0.0536% PA
For 2 Years 0.1786% PA 1.5536% PA
For 3 Years 0.
1786% PA 1.8036% PA
For 4 years 0.1786% PA 2.0536% PA
For 5 years 0.1786% PA 2.1786% PA
EURO VALUE 02 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1720% PA 0.9220% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0694% PA 0.8194% PA
For 12 Months -0.0043% PA 0.8707% PA
For 2 Years -0.0043% PA 1.3707% PA
For 3 Years -0.0043% PA 1.6207% PA
For 4 years -0.0043% PA 1.8707% PA
For 5 years -0.0043% PA 1.9957% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 02 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2028% PA 0.5472% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2332% PA 0.5168% PA
For 12 Months 0.1362% PA 0.7388% PA
For 2 Years 0.1362% PA 1.2388% PA
For 3 Years 0.1362% PA 1.4888% PA
For 4 Years 0.1362% PA 1.7388% PA
For 5 years 0.1362% PA 1.8638% PA