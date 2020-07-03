KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 03 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0520% PA 1.8020% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1193% PA 1.8693% PA

For 12 months 0.2958% PA 1.1708% PA

For 2 Years 0.2958% PA 1.6708% PA

For 3 Years 0.2958% PA 2.9208% PA

For 4 years 0.2958% PA 2.1708% PA

For 5 years 0.2958% PA 2.2958% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 03 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1091% PA 0.6409% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0444% PA 0.7944% PA

For 12 Months 0.1786% PA 0.0536% PA

For 2 Years 0.1786% PA 1.5536% PA

For 3 Years 0.

1786% PA 1.8036% PA

For 4 years 0.1786% PA 2.0536% PA

For 5 years 0.1786% PA 2.1786% PA

EURO VALUE 03 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1720% PA 0.9220% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0694% PA 0.8194% PA

For 12 Months -0.0043% PA 0.8707% PA

For 2 Years -0.0043% PA 1.3707% PA

For 3 Years -0.0043% PA 1.6207% PA

For 4 years -0.0043% PA 1.8707% PA

For 5 years -0.0043% PA 1.9957% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2028% PA 0.5472% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2332% PA 0.5168% PA

For 12 Months 0.1362% PA 0.7388% PA

For 2 Years 0.1362% PA 1.2388% PA

For 3 Years 0.1362% PA 1.4888% PA

For 4 Years 0.1362% PA 1.7388% PA

For 5 years 0.1362% PA 1.8638% PA