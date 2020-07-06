KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 06 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0538% PA 0.8038% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1161% PA 0.8661% PA

For 12 months 0.2886% PA 1.1636% PA

For 2 Years 0.2886% PA 1.6636% PA

For 3 Years 0.2886% PA 1.9136% PA

For 4 years 0.2886% PA 2.1636% PA

For 5 years 0.2886% PA 2.2886% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1123% PA 0.6378% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0425% PA 0.7925% PA

For 12 Months 0.1765% PA 1.0515% PA

For 2 Years 0.1765% PA 1.5515% PA

For 3 Years 0.

1765% PA 1.8015% PA

For 4 years 0.1765% PA 2.0515% PA

For 5 years 0.1765% PA 2.1765% PA

EURO VALUE 06 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1489% PA 0.8989% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0844% PA 0.8344% PA

For 12 Months -0.0144% PA 0.8606% PA

For 2 Years -0.0144% PA 1.3606% PA

For 3 Years -0.0144% PA 1.6106% PA

For 4 years -0.0144% PA 1.8606% PA

For 5 years -0.0144% PA 1.9856% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2030% PA 0.5470% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2270% PA 0.5230% PA

For 12 Months 0.1388% PA 0.7362% PA

For 2 Years 0.1388% PA 1.2362% PA

For 3 Years 0.1388% PA 1.4862% PA

For 4 Years 0.1388% PA 1.7362% PA

For 5 years 0.1388% PA 1.8612% PA