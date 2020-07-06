Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 06 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0538% PA 0.8038% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1161% PA 0.8661% PA
For 12 months 0.2886% PA 1.1636% PA
For 2 Years 0.2886% PA 1.6636% PA
For 3 Years 0.2886% PA 1.9136% PA
For 4 years 0.2886% PA 2.1636% PA
For 5 years 0.2886% PA 2.2886% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 06 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1123% PA 0.6378% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0425% PA 0.7925% PA
For 12 Months 0.1765% PA 1.0515% PA
For 2 Years 0.1765% PA 1.5515% PA
For 3 Years 0.
1765% PA 1.8015% PA
For 4 years 0.1765% PA 2.0515% PA
For 5 years 0.1765% PA 2.1765% PA
EURO VALUE 06 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1489% PA 0.8989% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0844% PA 0.8344% PA
For 12 Months -0.0144% PA 0.8606% PA
For 2 Years -0.0144% PA 1.3606% PA
For 3 Years -0.0144% PA 1.6106% PA
For 4 years -0.0144% PA 1.8606% PA
For 5 years -0.0144% PA 1.9856% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2030% PA 0.5470% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2270% PA 0.5230% PA
For 12 Months 0.1388% PA 0.7362% PA
For 2 Years 0.1388% PA 1.2362% PA
For 3 Years 0.1388% PA 1.4862% PA
For 4 Years 0.1388% PA 1.7362% PA
For 5 years 0.1388% PA 1.8612% PA