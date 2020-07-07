KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 07 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0259% PA 0.7759% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1163% PA 0.8663% PA

For 12 months 0.2556% PA 1.1306% PA

For 2 Years 0.2556% PA 1.6306% PA

For 3 Years 0.2556% PA 1.8806% PA

For 4 years 0.2556% PA 2.1306% PA

For 5 years 0.2556% PA 2.2556% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 07 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1380% PA 0.6120% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0548% PA 0.8048% PA

For 12 Months 0.1716% PA 1.0466% PA

For 2 Years 0.1716% PA 1.5466% PA

For 3 Years 0.

1716% PA 1.7966% PA

For 4 years 0.1716% PA 2.0466% PA

For 5 years 0.1716% PA 2.1716% PA

EURO VALUE 07 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1733% PA 0.9233% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0877% PA 0.8377% PA

For 12 Months -0.0080% PA 0.8670% PA

For 2 Years -0.0080% PA 1.3670% PA

For 3 Years -0.0080% PA 1.6170% PA

For 4 years -0.0080% PA 1.8670% PA

For 5 years -0.0080% PA 1.9920% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2028% PA 0.5472% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2273% PA 0.5227% PA

For 12 Months 0.1420% PA 0.7330% PA

For 2 Years 0.1420% PA 1.2330% PA

For 3 Years 0.1420% PA 1.4830% PA

For 4 Years 0.1420% PA 1.7330% PA

For 5 years 0.1420% PA 1.8580% PA