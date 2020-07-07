Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 07 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0259% PA 0.7759% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1163% PA 0.8663% PA
For 12 months 0.2556% PA 1.1306% PA
For 2 Years 0.2556% PA 1.6306% PA
For 3 Years 0.2556% PA 1.8806% PA
For 4 years 0.2556% PA 2.1306% PA
For 5 years 0.2556% PA 2.2556% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 07 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1380% PA 0.6120% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0548% PA 0.8048% PA
For 12 Months 0.1716% PA 1.0466% PA
For 2 Years 0.1716% PA 1.5466% PA
For 3 Years 0.
1716% PA 1.7966% PA
For 4 years 0.1716% PA 2.0466% PA
For 5 years 0.1716% PA 2.1716% PA
EURO VALUE 07 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1733% PA 0.9233% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0877% PA 0.8377% PA
For 12 Months -0.0080% PA 0.8670% PA
For 2 Years -0.0080% PA 1.3670% PA
For 3 Years -0.0080% PA 1.6170% PA
For 4 years -0.0080% PA 1.8670% PA
For 5 years -0.0080% PA 1.9920% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2028% PA 0.5472% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2273% PA 0.5227% PA
For 12 Months 0.1420% PA 0.7330% PA
For 2 Years 0.1420% PA 1.2330% PA
For 3 Years 0.1420% PA 1.4830% PA
For 4 Years 0.1420% PA 1.7330% PA
For 5 years 0.1420% PA 1.8580% PA