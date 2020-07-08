KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 08 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0265% PA 0.7765% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1143% PA 0.8643% PA

For 12 months 0.2656% PA 1.1406% PA

For 2 Years 0.2656% PA 1.6406% PA

For 3 Years 0.2656% PA 1.8906% PA

For 4 years 0.2656% PA 2.1406% PA

For 5 years 0.2656% PA 2.2656% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 08 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1434% PA 0.6066% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0313% PA 0.7813% PA

For 12 Months 0.1680% PA 1.0430% PA

For 2 Years 0.1680% PA 1.5430% PA

For 3 Years 0.

1680% PA 1.7930% PA

For 4 years 0.1680% PA 2.0430% PA

For 5 years 0.1680% PA 2.1680% PA

EURO VALUE 08 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1851% PA 0.9351% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1039% PA 0.8539% PA

For 12 Months -0.0031% PA 0.8781% PA

For 2 Years -0.0031% PA 1.3781% PA

For 3 Years -0.0031% PA 1.6281% PA

For 4 years -0.0031% PA 1.8781% PA

For 5 years -0.0031% PA 2.0031% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 08 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2028% PA 0.5472% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2273% PA 0.5263% PA

For 12 Months 0.1427% PA 0.7323% PA

For 2 Years 0.1427% PA 1.2323% PA

For 3 Years 0.1427% PA 1.4830% PA

For 4 Years 0.1427% PA 1.7330% PA

For 5 years 0.1427% PA 1.8573% PA