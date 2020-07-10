Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 10 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0229% PA 0.7729% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1034% PA 0.8534% PA
For 12 months 0.2381% PA 1.1131% PA
For 2 Years 0.2381% PA 1.6131% PA
For 3 Years 0.2381% PA 1.8631% PA
For 4 years 0.2381% PA 2.1131% PA
For 5 years 0.2381% PA 2.2381% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 10 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1346% PA 0.6154% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0054% PA 0.7554% PA
For 12 Months 0.1334% PA 1.0084% PA
For 2 Years 0.1334% PA 1.5084% PA
For 3 Years 0.
1334% PA 1.7584% PA
For 4 years 0.1334% PA 2.0084% PA
For 5 years 0.1334% PA 2.1334% PA
EURO VALUE 10 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1816% PA 0.9316% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0861% PA 0.8361% PA
For 12 Months 0.0024% PA 0.8774% PA
For 2 Years 0.0024% PA 1.3774% PA
For 3 Years 0.0024% PA 1.6274% PA
For 4 years 0.0024% PA 1.8774% PA
For 5 years 0.0024% PA 2.0024% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2008% PA 0.5492% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2203% PA 0.5297% PA
For 12 Months 0.1520% PA 0.7230% PA
For 2 Years 0.1520% PA 1.2230% PA
For 3 Years 0.1520% PA 1.4730% PA
For 4 Years 0.1520% PA 1.7230% PA
For 5 years 0.1520% PA 1.8480% PA