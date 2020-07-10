(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 10 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0229% PA 0.7729% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1034% PA 0.8534% PA

For 12 months 0.2381% PA 1.1131% PA

For 2 Years 0.2381% PA 1.6131% PA

For 3 Years 0.2381% PA 1.8631% PA

For 4 years 0.2381% PA 2.1131% PA

For 5 years 0.2381% PA 2.2381% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 10 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1346% PA 0.6154% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0054% PA 0.7554% PA

For 12 Months 0.1334% PA 1.0084% PA

For 2 Years 0.1334% PA 1.5084% PA

For 3 Years 0.

1334% PA 1.7584% PA

For 4 years 0.1334% PA 2.0084% PA

For 5 years 0.1334% PA 2.1334% PA

EURO VALUE 10 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1816% PA 0.9316% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0861% PA 0.8361% PA

For 12 Months 0.0024% PA 0.8774% PA

For 2 Years 0.0024% PA 1.3774% PA

For 3 Years 0.0024% PA 1.6274% PA

For 4 years 0.0024% PA 1.8774% PA

For 5 years 0.0024% PA 2.0024% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 10 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2008% PA 0.5492% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2203% PA 0.5297% PA

For 12 Months 0.1520% PA 0.7230% PA

For 2 Years 0.1520% PA 1.2230% PA

For 3 Years 0.1520% PA 1.4730% PA

For 4 Years 0.1520% PA 1.7230% PA

For 5 years 0.1520% PA 1.8480% PA