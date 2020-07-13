(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 13 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0163% PA 0.7663% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0985% PA 0.8485% PA

For 12 months 0.2341% PA 1.1091% PA

For 2 Years 0.2341% PA 1.6091% PA

For 3 Years 0.2341% PA 1.8591% PA

For 4 years 0.2341% PA 2.1091% PA

For 5 years 0.2341% PA 2.2341% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 13 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1570% PA 0.5930% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0005% PA 0.7495% PA

For 12 Months 0.1308% PA 1.0058% PA

For 2 Years 0.1308% PA 1.5058% PA

For 3 Years 0.

1308% PA 1.7558% PA

For 4 years 0.1308% PA 2.0058% PA

For 5 years 0.1308% PA 2.1308% PA

EURO VALUE 13 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1893% PA 0.9393% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1131% PA 0.8631% PA

For 12 Months 0.0221% PA 0.8971% PA

For 2 Years 0.0221% PA 1.3971% PA

For 3 Years 0.0221% PA 1.6471% PA

For 4 years 0.0221% PA 1.8971% PA

For 5 years 0.0221% PA 2.0221% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2010% PA 0.5490% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2147% PA 0.5353% PA

For 12 Months 0.1522% PA 0.7228% PA

For 2 Years 0.1522% PA 1.2228% PA

For 3 Years 0.1522% PA 1.4728% PA

For 4 Years 0.1522% PA 1.7228% PA

For 5 years 0.1522% PA 1.8478% PA