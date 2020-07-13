Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 13 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0163% PA 0.7663% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0985% PA 0.8485% PA
For 12 months 0.2341% PA 1.1091% PA
For 2 Years 0.2341% PA 1.6091% PA
For 3 Years 0.2341% PA 1.8591% PA
For 4 years 0.2341% PA 2.1091% PA
For 5 years 0.2341% PA 2.2341% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 13 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1570% PA 0.5930% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0005% PA 0.7495% PA
For 12 Months 0.1308% PA 1.0058% PA
For 2 Years 0.1308% PA 1.5058% PA
For 3 Years 0.
1308% PA 1.7558% PA
For 4 years 0.1308% PA 2.0058% PA
For 5 years 0.1308% PA 2.1308% PA
EURO VALUE 13 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1893% PA 0.9393% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1131% PA 0.8631% PA
For 12 Months 0.0221% PA 0.8971% PA
For 2 Years 0.0221% PA 1.3971% PA
For 3 Years 0.0221% PA 1.6471% PA
For 4 years 0.0221% PA 1.8971% PA
For 5 years 0.0221% PA 2.0221% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 13 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2010% PA 0.5490% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2147% PA 0.5353% PA
For 12 Months 0.1522% PA 0.7228% PA
For 2 Years 0.1522% PA 1.2228% PA
For 3 Years 0.1522% PA 1.4728% PA
For 4 Years 0.1522% PA 1.7228% PA
For 5 years 0.1522% PA 1.8478% PA