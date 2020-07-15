Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 15 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0250% PA 0.7750% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0893% PA 0.8393% PA
For 12 months 0.2313% PA 1.1063% PA
For 2 Years 0.2313% PA 1.6063% PA
For 3 Years 0.2313% PA 1.8563% PA
For 4 years 0.2313% PA 2.1063% PA
For 5 years 0.2313% PA 2.2313% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 15 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1615% PA 0.5885% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0293% PA 0.7208% PA
For 12 Months 0.1165% PA 0.9915% PA
For 2 Years 0.1165% PA 1.
4915% PA
For 3 Years 0.1165% PA 1.7415% PA
For 4 years 0.1165% PA 1.9915% PA
For 5 years 0.1165% PA 2.1165% PA
EURO VALUE 15 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1911% PA 0.9411% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1176% PA 0.8676% PA
For 12 Months 0.0304% PA 0.9054% PA
For 2 Years 0.0304% PA 1.4054% PA
For 3 Years 0.0304% PA 1.6554% PA
For 4 years 0.0304% PA 1.9054% PA
For 5 years 0.0304% PA 2.0304% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2025% PA 0.5475% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2243% PA 0.5257% PA
For 12 Months 0.1483% PA 0.7267% PA
For 2 Years 0.1483% PA 1.2267% PA
For 3 Years 0.1483% PA 1.4767% PA
For 4 Years 0.1483% PA 1.7267% PA
For 5 years 0.1483% PA 1.8517% PA