KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 15 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0250% PA 0.7750% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0893% PA 0.8393% PA

For 12 months 0.2313% PA 1.1063% PA

For 2 Years 0.2313% PA 1.6063% PA

For 3 Years 0.2313% PA 1.8563% PA

For 4 years 0.2313% PA 2.1063% PA

For 5 years 0.2313% PA 2.2313% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 15 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1615% PA 0.5885% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0293% PA 0.7208% PA

For 12 Months 0.1165% PA 0.9915% PA

For 2 Years 0.1165% PA 1.

4915% PA

For 3 Years 0.1165% PA 1.7415% PA

For 4 years 0.1165% PA 1.9915% PA

For 5 years 0.1165% PA 2.1165% PA

EURO VALUE 15 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1911% PA 0.9411% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1176% PA 0.8676% PA

For 12 Months 0.0304% PA 0.9054% PA

For 2 Years 0.0304% PA 1.4054% PA

For 3 Years 0.0304% PA 1.6554% PA

For 4 years 0.0304% PA 1.9054% PA

For 5 years 0.0304% PA 2.0304% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 15 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2025% PA 0.5475% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2243% PA 0.5257% PA

For 12 Months 0.1483% PA 0.7267% PA

For 2 Years 0.1483% PA 1.2267% PA

For 3 Years 0.1483% PA 1.4767% PA

For 4 Years 0.1483% PA 1.7267% PA

For 5 years 0.1483% PA 1.8517% PA