KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 16 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0209% PA 0.7709% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0914% PA 0.8414% PA

For 12 months 0.2310% PA 1.1060% PA

For 2 Years 0.2310% PA 1.6060% PA

For 3 Years 0.2310% PA 1.8560% PA

For 4 years 0.2310% PA 2.1060% PA

For 5 years 0.2310% PA 2.2310% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 16 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1700% PA 0.5800% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0298% PA 0.7203% PA

For 12 Months 0.1178% PA 0.9928% PA

For 2 Years 0.1178% PA 1.4928% PA

For 3 Years 0.

1178% PA 1.7428% PA

For 4 years 0.1178% PA 1.9928% PA

For 5 years 0.1178% PA 2.1178% PA

EURO VALUE 16 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1891% PA 0.9391% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1217% PA 0.8717% PA

For 12 Months 0.0269% PA 0.9019% PA

For 2 Years 0.0269% PA 1.4019% PA

For 3 Years 0.0269% PA 1.6519% PA

For 4 years 0.0269% PA 1.9019% PA

For 5 years 0.0269% PA 2.0269% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2035% PA 0.5465% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2213% PA 0.5287% PA

For 12 Months 0.1443% PA 0.7307% PA

For 2 Years 0.1443% PA 1.2307% PA

For 3 Years 0.1443% PA 1.4807% PA

For 4 Years 0.1443% PA 1.7307% PA

For 5 years 0.1443% PA 1.8557% PA