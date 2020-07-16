Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 16 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0209% PA 0.7709% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0914% PA 0.8414% PA
For 12 months 0.2310% PA 1.1060% PA
For 2 Years 0.2310% PA 1.6060% PA
For 3 Years 0.2310% PA 1.8560% PA
For 4 years 0.2310% PA 2.1060% PA
For 5 years 0.2310% PA 2.2310% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 16 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1700% PA 0.5800% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0298% PA 0.7203% PA
For 12 Months 0.1178% PA 0.9928% PA
For 2 Years 0.1178% PA 1.4928% PA
For 3 Years 0.
1178% PA 1.7428% PA
For 4 years 0.1178% PA 1.9928% PA
For 5 years 0.1178% PA 2.1178% PA
EURO VALUE 16 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1891% PA 0.9391% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1217% PA 0.8717% PA
For 12 Months 0.0269% PA 0.9019% PA
For 2 Years 0.0269% PA 1.4019% PA
For 3 Years 0.0269% PA 1.6519% PA
For 4 years 0.0269% PA 1.9019% PA
For 5 years 0.0269% PA 2.0269% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 16 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2035% PA 0.5465% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2213% PA 0.5287% PA
For 12 Months 0.1443% PA 0.7307% PA
For 2 Years 0.1443% PA 1.2307% PA
For 3 Years 0.1443% PA 1.4807% PA
For 4 Years 0.1443% PA 1.7307% PA
For 5 years 0.1443% PA 1.8557% PA