KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Jul 17 (Pakistan Point news - 17th Jul, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 17 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0229% PA 0.7729% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0846% PA 0.8346% PA

For 12 months 0.2269% PA 1.1019% PA

For 2 Years 0.2269% PA 1.6019% PA

For 3 Years 0.2269% PA 1.8519% PA

For 4 years 0.2269% PA 2.1019% PA

For 5 years 0.2269% PA 2.2269% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 17 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1676% PA 0.5824% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0420% PA 0.7080% PA

For 12 Months 0.1003% PA 0.9753% PA

For 2 Years 0.

1003% PA 1.4753% PA

For 3 Years 0.1003% PA 1.7253% PA

For 4 years 0.1003% PA 1.9753% PA

For 5 years 0.1003% PA 2.1003% PA

EURO VALUE 17 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2047% PA 0.9547% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1424% PA 0.8924% PA

For 12 Months 0.0410% PA 0.9160% PA

For 2 Years 0.0410% PA 1.4160% PA

For 3 Years 0.0410% PA 1.6660% PA

For 4 years 0.0410% PA 1.9160% PA

For 5 years 0.0410% PA 2.0410% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2047% PA 0.5453% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2175% PA 0.5325% PA

For 12 Months 0.1475% PA 0.7275% PA

For 2 Years 0.1475% PA 1.2275% PA

For 3 Years 0.1475% PA 1.4775% PA

For 4 Years 0.1475% PA 1.7275% PA

For 5 years 0.1475% PA 1.8525% PA