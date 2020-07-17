Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Jul 17 (Pakistan Point news - 17th Jul, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 17 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0229% PA 0.7729% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0846% PA 0.8346% PA
For 12 months 0.2269% PA 1.1019% PA
For 2 Years 0.2269% PA 1.6019% PA
For 3 Years 0.2269% PA 1.8519% PA
For 4 years 0.2269% PA 2.1019% PA
For 5 years 0.2269% PA 2.2269% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 17 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1676% PA 0.5824% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0420% PA 0.7080% PA
For 12 Months 0.1003% PA 0.9753% PA
For 2 Years 0.
1003% PA 1.4753% PA
For 3 Years 0.1003% PA 1.7253% PA
For 4 years 0.1003% PA 1.9753% PA
For 5 years 0.1003% PA 2.1003% PA
EURO VALUE 17 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2047% PA 0.9547% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1424% PA 0.8924% PA
For 12 Months 0.0410% PA 0.9160% PA
For 2 Years 0.0410% PA 1.4160% PA
For 3 Years 0.0410% PA 1.6660% PA
For 4 years 0.0410% PA 1.9160% PA
For 5 years 0.0410% PA 2.0410% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2047% PA 0.5453% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2175% PA 0.5325% PA
For 12 Months 0.1475% PA 0.7275% PA
For 2 Years 0.1475% PA 1.2275% PA
For 3 Years 0.1475% PA 1.4775% PA
For 4 Years 0.1475% PA 1.7275% PA
For 5 years 0.1475% PA 1.8525% PA