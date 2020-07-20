(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 20 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0218% PA 0.7718% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0924% PA 0.8424% PA

For 12 months 0.2255% PA 1.1005% PA

For 2 Years 0.2255% PA 1.6005% PA

For 3 Years 0.2255% PA 1.8505% PA

For 4 years 0.2255% PA 2.1005% PA

For 5 years 0.2255% PA 2.2255% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 20 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1656% PA 0.5844% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0570% PA 0.6930% PA

For 12 Months 0.0894% PA 0.9644% PA

For 2 Years 0.0894% PA 1.4644% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0894% PA 1.7144% PA

For 4 years 0.0894% PA 1.9644% PA

For 5 years 0.0894% PA 2.0894% PA

EURO VALUE 20 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2017% PA 0.9517% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1510% PA 0.9010% PA

For 12 Months 0.0413% PA 0.9163% PA

For 2 Years 0.0413% PA 1.4163% PA

For 3 Years 0.0413% PA 1.6663% PA

For 4 years 0.0413% PA 1.9163% PA

For 5 years 0.0413% PA 2.0413% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2043% PA 0.5457% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2210% PA 0.5290% PA

For 12 Months 0.1477% PA 0.7273% PA

For 2 Years 0.1477% PA 1.2273% PA

For 3 Years 0.1477% PA 1.4773% PA

For 4 Years 0.1477% PA 1.7273% PA

For 5 years 0.1477% PA 1.8523% PA