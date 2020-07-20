Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 20 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0218% PA 0.7718% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0924% PA 0.8424% PA
For 12 months 0.2255% PA 1.1005% PA
For 2 Years 0.2255% PA 1.6005% PA
For 3 Years 0.2255% PA 1.8505% PA
For 4 years 0.2255% PA 2.1005% PA
For 5 years 0.2255% PA 2.2255% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 20 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1656% PA 0.5844% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0570% PA 0.6930% PA
For 12 Months 0.0894% PA 0.9644% PA
For 2 Years 0.0894% PA 1.4644% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0894% PA 1.7144% PA
For 4 years 0.0894% PA 1.9644% PA
For 5 years 0.0894% PA 2.0894% PA
EURO VALUE 20 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2017% PA 0.9517% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1510% PA 0.9010% PA
For 12 Months 0.0413% PA 0.9163% PA
For 2 Years 0.0413% PA 1.4163% PA
For 3 Years 0.0413% PA 1.6663% PA
For 4 years 0.0413% PA 1.9163% PA
For 5 years 0.0413% PA 2.0413% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2043% PA 0.5457% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2210% PA 0.5290% PA
For 12 Months 0.1477% PA 0.7273% PA
For 2 Years 0.1477% PA 1.2273% PA
For 3 Years 0.1477% PA 1.4773% PA
For 4 Years 0.1477% PA 1.7273% PA
For 5 years 0.1477% PA 1.8523% PA