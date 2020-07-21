Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0214% PA 0.7714% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0836% PA 0.8336% PA
For 12 months 0.2200% PA 1.0950% PA
For 2 Years 0.2200% PA 1.5950% PA
For 3 Years 0.2200% PA 1.8450% PA
For 4 years 0.2200% PA 2.0950% PA
For 5 years 0.2200% PA 2.2200% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 21 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1724% PA 0.5776% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0626% PA 0.6874% PA
For 12 Months 0.0793% PA 0.9543% PA
For 2 Years 0.0793% PA 1.4543% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0793% PA 1.7043% PA
For 4 years 0.0793% PA 1.9543% PA
For 5 years 0.0793% PA 2.0793% PA
EURO VALUE 21 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1941% PA 0.9441% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1511% PA 0.9011% PA
For 12 Months 0.0434% PA 0.9184% PA
For 2 Years 0.0434% PA 1.4184% PA
For 3 Years 0.0434% PA 1.6684% PA
For 4 years 0.0434% PA 1.9184% PA
For 5 years 0.0434% PA 2.0434% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2043% PA 0.5457% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2210% PA 0.5290% PA
For 12 Months 0.1477% PA 0.7273% PA
For 2 Years 0.1477% PA 1.2273% PA
For 3 Years 0.1477% PA 1.4773% PA
For 4 Years 0.1477% PA 1.7273% PA
For 5 years 0.1477% PA 1.8523% PA