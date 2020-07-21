KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 21 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0214% PA 0.7714% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0836% PA 0.8336% PA

For 12 months 0.2200% PA 1.0950% PA

For 2 Years 0.2200% PA 1.5950% PA

For 3 Years 0.2200% PA 1.8450% PA

For 4 years 0.2200% PA 2.0950% PA

For 5 years 0.2200% PA 2.2200% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 21 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1724% PA 0.5776% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0626% PA 0.6874% PA

For 12 Months 0.0793% PA 0.9543% PA

For 2 Years 0.0793% PA 1.4543% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0793% PA 1.7043% PA

For 4 years 0.0793% PA 1.9543% PA

For 5 years 0.0793% PA 2.0793% PA

EURO VALUE 21 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1941% PA 0.9441% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1511% PA 0.9011% PA

For 12 Months 0.0434% PA 0.9184% PA

For 2 Years 0.0434% PA 1.4184% PA

For 3 Years 0.0434% PA 1.6684% PA

For 4 years 0.0434% PA 1.9184% PA

For 5 years 0.0434% PA 2.0434% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2043% PA 0.5457% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2210% PA 0.5290% PA

For 12 Months 0.1477% PA 0.7273% PA

For 2 Years 0.1477% PA 1.2273% PA

For 3 Years 0.1477% PA 1.4773% PA

For 4 Years 0.1477% PA 1.7273% PA

For 5 years 0.1477% PA 1.8523% PA