KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 22 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0077% PA 0.7578% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0928% PA 0.8428% PA

For 12 months 0.2185% PA 1.0935% PA

For 2 Years 0.2185% PA 1.5935% PA

For 3 Years 0.2185% PA 1.8435% PA

For 4 years 0.2185% PA 2.0935% PA

For 5 years 0.2185% PA 2.2185% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 22 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1740% PA 0.5760% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0661% PA 0.6839% PA

For 12 Months 0.0745% PA 0.9495% PA

For 2 Years 0.0745% PA 1.

4495% PA

For 3 Years 0.0745% PA 1.6995% PA

For 4 years 0.0745% PA 1.9495% PA

For 5 years 0.0745% PA 2.0745% PA

EURO VALUE 22 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1911% PA 0.9411% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1493% PA 0.8993% PA

For 12 Months 0.0406% PA 0.9156% PA

For 2 Years 0.0406% PA 1.4156% PA

For 3 Years 0.0406% PA 1.6656% PA

For 4 years 0.0406% PA 1.9156% PA

For 5 years 0.0406% PA 2.0406% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2060% PA 0.5440% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2225% PA 0.5275% PA

For 12 Months 0.1468% PA 0.7282% PA

For 2 Years 0.1468% PA 1.2282% PA

For 3 Years 0.1468% PA 1.4782% PA

For 4 Years 0.1468% PA 1.7282% PA

For 5 years 0.1468% PA 1.8532% PA