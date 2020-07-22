Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 22 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0077% PA 0.7578% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0928% PA 0.8428% PA
For 12 months 0.2185% PA 1.0935% PA
For 2 Years 0.2185% PA 1.5935% PA
For 3 Years 0.2185% PA 1.8435% PA
For 4 years 0.2185% PA 2.0935% PA
For 5 years 0.2185% PA 2.2185% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 22 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1740% PA 0.5760% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0661% PA 0.6839% PA
For 12 Months 0.0745% PA 0.9495% PA
For 2 Years 0.0745% PA 1.
4495% PA
For 3 Years 0.0745% PA 1.6995% PA
For 4 years 0.0745% PA 1.9495% PA
For 5 years 0.0745% PA 2.0745% PA
EURO VALUE 22 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1911% PA 0.9411% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1493% PA 0.8993% PA
For 12 Months 0.0406% PA 0.9156% PA
For 2 Years 0.0406% PA 1.4156% PA
For 3 Years 0.0406% PA 1.6656% PA
For 4 years 0.0406% PA 1.9156% PA
For 5 years 0.0406% PA 2.0406% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 22 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2060% PA 0.5440% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2225% PA 0.5275% PA
For 12 Months 0.1468% PA 0.7282% PA
For 2 Years 0.1468% PA 1.2282% PA
For 3 Years 0.1468% PA 1.4782% PA
For 4 Years 0.1468% PA 1.7282% PA
For 5 years 0.1468% PA 1.8532% PA