Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 23 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0055% PA 0.7555% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0899% PA 0.8399% PA
For 12 months 0.2144% PA 1.0894% PA
For 2 Years 0.2144% PA 1.5894% PA
For 3 Years 0.2144% PA 1.8394% PA
For 4 years 0.2144% PA 2.0894% PA
For 5 years 0.2144% PA 2.2144% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 23 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1701% PA 0.5799% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0701% PA 0.6799% PA
For 12 Months 0.0674% PA 0.9424% PA
For 2 Years 0.0674% PA 1.4424% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0674% PA 1.6924% PA
For 4 years 0.0674% PA 1.9424% PA
For 5 years 0.0674% PA 2.0674% PA
EURO VALUE 23 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1950% PA 0.9450% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1619% PA 0.9119% PA
For 12 Months 0.0510% PA 0.9260% PA
For 2 Years 0.0510% PA 1.4260% PA
For 3 Years 0.0510% PA 1.6760% PA
For 4 years 0.0510% PA 1.9260% PA
For 5 years 0.0510% PA 2.0510% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2040% PA 0.5460% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2218% PA 0.5282% PA
For 12 Months 0.1498% PA 0.7252% PA
For 2 Years 0.1498% PA 1.2252% PA
For 3 Years 0.1498% PA 1.4752% PA
For 4 Years 0.1498% PA 1.7252% PA
For 5 years 0.1498% PA 1.8502% PA