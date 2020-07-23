KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 23 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0055% PA 0.7555% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0899% PA 0.8399% PA

For 12 months 0.2144% PA 1.0894% PA

For 2 Years 0.2144% PA 1.5894% PA

For 3 Years 0.2144% PA 1.8394% PA

For 4 years 0.2144% PA 2.0894% PA

For 5 years 0.2144% PA 2.2144% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 23 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1701% PA 0.5799% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0701% PA 0.6799% PA

For 12 Months 0.0674% PA 0.9424% PA

For 2 Years 0.0674% PA 1.4424% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0674% PA 1.6924% PA

For 4 years 0.0674% PA 1.9424% PA

For 5 years 0.0674% PA 2.0674% PA

EURO VALUE 23 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1950% PA 0.9450% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1619% PA 0.9119% PA

For 12 Months 0.0510% PA 0.9260% PA

For 2 Years 0.0510% PA 1.4260% PA

For 3 Years 0.0510% PA 1.6760% PA

For 4 years 0.0510% PA 1.9260% PA

For 5 years 0.0510% PA 2.0510% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 23 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2040% PA 0.5460% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2218% PA 0.5282% PA

For 12 Months 0.1498% PA 0.7252% PA

For 2 Years 0.1498% PA 1.2252% PA

For 3 Years 0.1498% PA 1.4752% PA

For 4 Years 0.1498% PA 1.7252% PA

For 5 years 0.1498% PA 1.8502% PA