Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 24 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0135% PA 0.7635% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0775% PA 0.8275% PA
For 12 months 0.2133% PA 1.0883% PA
For 2 Years 0.2133% PA 1.5883% PA
For 3 Years 0.2133% PA 1.8383% PA
For 4 years 0.2133% PA 2.0883% PA
For 5 years 0.2133% PA 2.2133% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 24 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1720% PA 0.5780% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0714% PA 0.6786% PA
For 12 Months 0.0684% PA 0.9434% PA
For 2 Years 0.0684% PA 1.4434% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0684% PA 1.6934% PA
For 4 years 0.0684% PA 1.9434% PA
For 5 years 0.0684% PA 2.0684% PA
EURO VALUE 24 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1864% PA 0.9364% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1590% PA 0.9090% PA
For 12 Months 0.0551% PA 0.9301% PA
For 2 Years 0.0551% PA 1.4301% PA
For 3 Years 0.0551% PA 1.6801% PA
For 4 years 0.0551% PA 1.9301% PA
For 5 years 0.0551% PA 2.0551% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2022% PA 0.5478% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2195% PA 0.5305% PA
For 12 Months 0.1457% PA 0.7293% PA
For 2 Years 0.1457% PA 1.2293% PA
For 3 Years 0.1457% PA 1.4793% PA
For 4 Years 0.1457% PA 1.7293% PA
For 5 years 0.1457% PA 1.8543% PA