KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 24 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0135% PA 0.7635% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0775% PA 0.8275% PA

For 12 months 0.2133% PA 1.0883% PA

For 2 Years 0.2133% PA 1.5883% PA

For 3 Years 0.2133% PA 1.8383% PA

For 4 years 0.2133% PA 2.0883% PA

For 5 years 0.2133% PA 2.2133% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 24 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1720% PA 0.5780% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0714% PA 0.6786% PA

For 12 Months 0.0684% PA 0.9434% PA

For 2 Years 0.0684% PA 1.4434% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0684% PA 1.6934% PA

For 4 years 0.0684% PA 1.9434% PA

For 5 years 0.0684% PA 2.0684% PA

EURO VALUE 24 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1864% PA 0.9364% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1590% PA 0.9090% PA

For 12 Months 0.0551% PA 0.9301% PA

For 2 Years 0.0551% PA 1.4301% PA

For 3 Years 0.0551% PA 1.6801% PA

For 4 years 0.0551% PA 1.9301% PA

For 5 years 0.0551% PA 2.0551% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 24 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2022% PA 0.5478% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2195% PA 0.5305% PA

For 12 Months 0.1457% PA 0.7293% PA

For 2 Years 0.1457% PA 1.2293% PA

For 3 Years 0.1457% PA 1.4793% PA

For 4 Years 0.1457% PA 1.7293% PA

For 5 years 0.1457% PA 1.8543% PA