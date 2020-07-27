KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 27 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0055% PA 0.7445% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0751% PA 0.8251% PA

For 12 months 0.2121% PA 1.0871% PA

For 2 Years 0.2121% PA 1.5871% PA

For 3 Years 0.2121% PA 1.8371% PA

For 4 years 0.2121% PA 2.0871% PA

For 5 years 0.2121% PA 2.2121% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 27 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1690% PA 0.5810% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0739% PA 0.6761% PA

For 12 Months 0.0626% PA 0.9376% PA

For 2 Years 0.0626% PA 1.4376% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0626% PA 1.6876% PA

For 4 years 0.0626% PA 1.9376% PA

For 5 years 0.0626% PA 2.0626% PA

EURO VALUE 27 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1870% PA 0.9370% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1650% PA 0.9150% PA

For 12 Months 0.0586% PA 0.9336% PA

For 2 Years 0.0586% PA 1.4336% PA

For 3 Years 0.0586% PA 1.6836% PA

For 4 years 0.0586% PA 1.9336% PA

For 5 years 0.0586% PA 2.0586% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2018% PA 0.5482% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2195% PA 0.5305% PA

For 12 Months 0.1493% PA 0.7257% PA

For 2 Years 0.1493% PA 1.2257% PA

For 3 Years 0.1493% PA 1.4757% PA

For 4 Years 0.1493% PA 1.7257% PA

For 5 years 0.1493% PA 1.8507% PA