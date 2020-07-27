Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 27 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0055% PA 0.7445% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0751% PA 0.8251% PA
For 12 months 0.2121% PA 1.0871% PA
For 2 Years 0.2121% PA 1.5871% PA
For 3 Years 0.2121% PA 1.8371% PA
For 4 years 0.2121% PA 2.0871% PA
For 5 years 0.2121% PA 2.2121% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 27 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1690% PA 0.5810% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0739% PA 0.6761% PA
For 12 Months 0.0626% PA 0.9376% PA
For 2 Years 0.0626% PA 1.4376% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0626% PA 1.6876% PA
For 4 years 0.0626% PA 1.9376% PA
For 5 years 0.0626% PA 2.0626% PA
EURO VALUE 27 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1870% PA 0.9370% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1650% PA 0.9150% PA
For 12 Months 0.0586% PA 0.9336% PA
For 2 Years 0.0586% PA 1.4336% PA
For 3 Years 0.0586% PA 1.6836% PA
For 4 years 0.0586% PA 1.9336% PA
For 5 years 0.0586% PA 2.0586% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 27 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2018% PA 0.5482% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2195% PA 0.5305% PA
For 12 Months 0.1493% PA 0.7257% PA
For 2 Years 0.1493% PA 1.2257% PA
For 3 Years 0.1493% PA 1.4757% PA
For 4 Years 0.1493% PA 1.7257% PA
For 5 years 0.1493% PA 1.8507% PA