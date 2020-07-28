(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 28 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0033% PA 0.7468% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0685% PA 0.8185% PA

For 12 months 0.2095% PA 1.0845% PA

For 2 Years 0.2095% PA 1.5845% PA

For 3 Years 0.2095% PA 1.8345% PA

For 4 years 0.2095% PA 2.0845% PA

For 5 years 0.2095% PA 2.2095% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 28 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1658% PA 0.5843% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0738% PA 0.6763% PA

For 12 Months 0.0653% PA 0.9403% PA

For 2 Years 0.0653% PA 1.4403% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0653% PA 1.6903% PA

For 4 years 0.0653% PA 1.9403% PA

For 5 years 0.0653% PA 2.0653% PA

EURO VALUE 28 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1854% PA 0.9354% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1661% PA 0.9161% PA

For 12 Months 0.0560% PA 0.9310% PA

For 2 Years 0.0560% PA 1.4310% PA

For 3 Years 0.0560% PA 1.6810% PA

For 4 years 0.0560% PA 1.9310% PA

For 5 years 0.0560% PA 2.0560% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 28 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2025% PA 0.5475% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2205% PA 0.5295% PA

For 12 Months 0.1490% PA 0.7260% PA

For 2 Years 0.1490% PA 1.2260% PA

For 3 Years 0.1490% PA 1.4760% PA

For 4 Years 0.1490% PA 1.7260% PA

For 5 years 0.1490% PA 1.8510% PA