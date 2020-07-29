KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 29 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0196% PA 0.7696% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0666% PA 0.8166% PA

For 12 months 0.2069% PA 1.0819% PA

For 2 Years 0.2069% PA 1.5819% PA

For 3 Years 0.2069% PA 1.8319% PA

For 4 years 0.2069% PA 2.0819% PA

For 5 years 0.2069% PA 2.2069% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 29 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1628% PA 0.5873% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0754% PA 0.6746% PA

For 12 Months 0.0619% PA 0.9369% PA

For 2 Years 0.0619% PA 1.

4369% PA

For 3 Years 0.0619% PA 1.6869% PA

For 4 years 0.0619% PA 1.9369% PA

For 5 years 0.0619% PA 2.0619% PA

EURO VALUE 29 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1940% PA 0.9440% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1679% PA 0.9179% PA

For 12 Months 0.0540% PA 0.9290% PA

For 2 Years 0.0540% PA 1.4290% PA

For 3 Years 0.0540% PA 1.6790% PA

For 4 years 0.0540% PA 1.9290% PA

For 5 years 0.0540% PA 2.0540% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2012% PA 0.5488% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2205% PA 0.5295% PA

For 12 Months 0.1470% PA 0.7280% PA

For 2 Years 0.1470% PA 1.2280% PA

For 3 Years 0.1470% PA 1.4780% PA

For 4 Years 0.1470% PA 1.7280% PA

For 5 years 0.1470% PA 1.8530% PA