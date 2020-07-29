Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :: The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 29 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0196% PA 0.7696% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0666% PA 0.8166% PA
For 12 months 0.2069% PA 1.0819% PA
For 2 Years 0.2069% PA 1.5819% PA
For 3 Years 0.2069% PA 1.8319% PA
For 4 years 0.2069% PA 2.0819% PA
For 5 years 0.2069% PA 2.2069% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 29 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1628% PA 0.5873% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0754% PA 0.6746% PA
For 12 Months 0.0619% PA 0.9369% PA
For 2 Years 0.0619% PA 1.
4369% PA
For 3 Years 0.0619% PA 1.6869% PA
For 4 years 0.0619% PA 1.9369% PA
For 5 years 0.0619% PA 2.0619% PA
EURO VALUE 29 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1940% PA 0.9440% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1679% PA 0.9179% PA
For 12 Months 0.0540% PA 0.9290% PA
For 2 Years 0.0540% PA 1.4290% PA
For 3 Years 0.0540% PA 1.6790% PA
For 4 years 0.0540% PA 1.9290% PA
For 5 years 0.0540% PA 2.0540% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 29 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2012% PA 0.5488% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2205% PA 0.5295% PA
For 12 Months 0.1470% PA 0.7280% PA
For 2 Years 0.1470% PA 1.2280% PA
For 3 Years 0.1470% PA 1.4780% PA
For 4 Years 0.1470% PA 1.7280% PA
For 5 years 0.1470% PA 1.8530% PA