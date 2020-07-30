KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 30 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0183% PA 0.7683% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0675% PA 0.8175% PA

For 12 months 0.2105% PA 1.0855% PA

For 2 Years 0.2105% PA 1.5855% PA

For 3 Years 0.2105% PA 1.8355% PA

For 4 years 0.2105% PA 2.0855% PA

For 5 years 0.2105% PA 2.2105% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 30 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1581% PA 0.5919% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0768% PA 0.6733% PA

For 12 Months 0.0636% PA 0.9386% PA

For 2 Years 0.0636% PA 1.4386% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0636% PA 1.6886% PA

For 4 years 0.0636% PA 1.9386% PA

For 5 years 0.0636% PA 2.0636% PA

EURO VALUE 30 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1957% PA 0.9457% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1720% PA 0.9220% PA

For 12 Months 0.0639% PA 0.9389% PA

For 2 Years 0.0639% PA 1.4389% PA

For 3 Years 0.0639% PA 1.6889% PA

For 4 years 0.0639% PA 1.9389% PA

For 5 years 0.0639% PA 2.0639% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1893% PA 0.5607% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2168% PA 0.5332% PA

For 12 Months 0.1497% PA 0.7253% PA

For 2 Years 0.1497% PA 1.2253% PA

For 3 Years 0.1497% PA 1.4753% PA

For 4 Years 0.1497% PA 1.7253% PA

For 5 years 0.1497% PA 1.8503% PA