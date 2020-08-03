(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 03 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0010% PA 0.7510% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0649% PA 0.8149% PA

For 12 months 0.2065% PA 1.0815% PA

For 2 Years 0.2065% PA 1.5815% PA

For 3 Years 0.2065% PA 1.8315% PA

For 4 years 0.2065% PA 2.0815% PA

For 5 years 0.2065% PA 2.2065% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 03 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1679% PA 0.5821% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0883% PA 0.6618% PA

For 12 Months 0.0614% PA 0.9364% PA

For 2 Years 0.0614% PA 1.4364% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0614% PA 1.6864% PA

For 4 years 0.0614% PA 1.9364% PA

For 5 years 0.0614% PA 2.0614% PA

EURO VALUE 03 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1906% PA 0.9406% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1804% PA 0.9304% PA

For 12 Months 0.0751% PA 0.9501% PA

For 2 Years 0.0751% PA 1.4501% PA

For 3 Years 0.0751% PA 1.7001% PA

For 4 years 0.0751% PA 1.9501% PA

For 5 years 0.0751% PA 2.0751% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1925% PA 0.5575% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2192% PA 0.5308% PA

For 12 Months 0.1457% PA 0.7293% PA

For 2 Years 0.1457% PA 1.2293% PA

For 3 Years 0.1457% PA 1.4793% PA

For 4 Years 0.1457% PA 1.7293% PA

For 5 years 0.1457% PA 1.8543% PA