Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 03 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0010% PA 0.7510% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0649% PA 0.8149% PA
For 12 months 0.2065% PA 1.0815% PA
For 2 Years 0.2065% PA 1.5815% PA
For 3 Years 0.2065% PA 1.8315% PA
For 4 years 0.2065% PA 2.0815% PA
For 5 years 0.2065% PA 2.2065% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 03 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1679% PA 0.5821% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0883% PA 0.6618% PA
For 12 Months 0.0614% PA 0.9364% PA
For 2 Years 0.0614% PA 1.4364% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0614% PA 1.6864% PA
For 4 years 0.0614% PA 1.9364% PA
For 5 years 0.0614% PA 2.0614% PA
EURO VALUE 03 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1906% PA 0.9406% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1804% PA 0.9304% PA
For 12 Months 0.0751% PA 0.9501% PA
For 2 Years 0.0751% PA 1.4501% PA
For 3 Years 0.0751% PA 1.7001% PA
For 4 years 0.0751% PA 1.9501% PA
For 5 years 0.0751% PA 2.0751% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 03 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1925% PA 0.5575% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2192% PA 0.5308% PA
For 12 Months 0.1457% PA 0.7293% PA
For 2 Years 0.1457% PA 1.2293% PA
For 3 Years 0.1457% PA 1.4793% PA
For 4 Years 0.1457% PA 1.7293% PA
For 5 years 0.1457% PA 1.8543% PA