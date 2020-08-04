KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Tuesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 04 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0013% PA 0.7488% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0561% PA 0.8061% PA

For 12 months 0.1986% PA 1.0736% PA

For 2 Years 0.1986% PA 1.5736% PA

For 3 Years 0.1986% PA 1.8236% PA

For 4 years 0.1986% PA 2.0736% PA

For 5 years 0.1986% PA 2.1986% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 04 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1656% PA 0.5844% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0894% PA 0.6606% PA

For 12 Months 0.0619% PA 0.9369% PA

For 2 Years 0.0619% PA 1.4369% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0619% PA 1.6869% PA

For 4 years 0.0619% PA 1.9369% PA

For 5 years 0.0619% PA 2.0619% PA

EURO VALUE 04 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1947% PA 0.9447% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1933% PA 0.9433% PA

For 12 Months 0.0803% PA 0.9553% PA

For 2 Years 0.0803% PA 1.4553% PA

For 3 Years 0.0803% PA 1.7053% PA

For 4 years 0.0803% PA 1.9553% PA

For 5 years 0.0803% PA 2.0803% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1948% PA 0.5552% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2202% PA 0.5298% PA

For 12 Months 0.1452% PA 0.7298% PA

For 2 Years 0.1452% PA 1.2298% PA

For 3 Years 0.1452% PA 1.4798% PA

For 4 Years 0.1452% PA 1.7298% PA

For 5 years 0.1452% PA 1.8548% PA