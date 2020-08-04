Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Tuesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 04 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0013% PA 0.7488% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0561% PA 0.8061% PA
For 12 months 0.1986% PA 1.0736% PA
For 2 Years 0.1986% PA 1.5736% PA
For 3 Years 0.1986% PA 1.8236% PA
For 4 years 0.1986% PA 2.0736% PA
For 5 years 0.1986% PA 2.1986% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 04 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1656% PA 0.5844% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.0894% PA 0.6606% PA
For 12 Months 0.0619% PA 0.9369% PA
For 2 Years 0.0619% PA 1.4369% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0619% PA 1.6869% PA
For 4 years 0.0619% PA 1.9369% PA
For 5 years 0.0619% PA 2.0619% PA
EURO VALUE 04 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1947% PA 0.9447% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1933% PA 0.9433% PA
For 12 Months 0.0803% PA 0.9553% PA
For 2 Years 0.0803% PA 1.4553% PA
For 3 Years 0.0803% PA 1.7053% PA
For 4 years 0.0803% PA 1.9553% PA
For 5 years 0.0803% PA 2.0803% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 04 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1948% PA 0.5552% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2202% PA 0.5298% PA
For 12 Months 0.1452% PA 0.7298% PA
For 2 Years 0.1452% PA 1.2298% PA
For 3 Years 0.1452% PA 1.4798% PA
For 4 Years 0.1452% PA 1.7298% PA
For 5 years 0.1452% PA 1.8548% PA