KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 06 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0015% PA 0.7485% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0555% PA 0.8055% PA

For 12 months 0.2009% PA 1.0718% PA

For 2 Years 0.2009% PA 1.5759% PA

For 3 Years 0.2009% PA 1.8259% PA

For 4 years 0.2009% PA 2.0759% PA

For 5 years 0.2009% PA 2.2009% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 06-08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1729% PA 0.5771% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1020% PA 0.6480% PA

For 12 Months 0.0459% PA 0.9209% PA

For 2 Years 0.0459% PA 1.4209% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0459% PA 1.6709% PA

For 4 years 0.0459% PA 1.9209% PA

For 5 years 0.0459% PA 2.0459% PA

EURO VALUE 06 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2077% PA 0.9577% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1833% PA 0.9333% PA

For 12 Months 0.0801% PA 0.9551% PA

For 2 Years 0.0801% PA 1.4551% PA

For 3 Years 0.0801% PA 1.7051% PA

For 4 years 0.0801% PA 1.9551% PA

For 5 years 0.0801% PA 2.0801% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1968% PA 0.5532% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2217% PA 0.5283% PA

For 12 Months 0.1460% PA 0.7290% PA

For 2 Years 0.1462% PA 1.2290% PA

For 3 Years 0.1460% PA 1.4790% PA

For 4 Years 0.1460% PA 1.7290% PA

For 5 years 0.1460% PA 1.8540% PA