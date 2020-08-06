Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 06 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0015% PA 0.7485% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0555% PA 0.8055% PA
For 12 months 0.2009% PA 1.0718% PA
For 2 Years 0.2009% PA 1.5759% PA
For 3 Years 0.2009% PA 1.8259% PA
For 4 years 0.2009% PA 2.0759% PA
For 5 years 0.2009% PA 2.2009% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 06-08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1729% PA 0.5771% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1020% PA 0.6480% PA
For 12 Months 0.0459% PA 0.9209% PA
For 2 Years 0.0459% PA 1.4209% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0459% PA 1.6709% PA
For 4 years 0.0459% PA 1.9209% PA
For 5 years 0.0459% PA 2.0459% PA
EURO VALUE 06 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2077% PA 0.9577% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1833% PA 0.9333% PA
For 12 Months 0.0801% PA 0.9551% PA
For 2 Years 0.0801% PA 1.4551% PA
For 3 Years 0.0801% PA 1.7051% PA
For 4 years 0.0801% PA 1.9551% PA
For 5 years 0.0801% PA 2.0801% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 06 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1968% PA 0.5532% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2217% PA 0.5283% PA
For 12 Months 0.1460% PA 0.7290% PA
For 2 Years 0.1462% PA 1.2290% PA
For 3 Years 0.1460% PA 1.4790% PA
For 4 Years 0.1460% PA 1.7290% PA
For 5 years 0.1460% PA 1.8540% PA