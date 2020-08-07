Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Aug 07 (Pakistan Point news - 7th Aug, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 07 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0080% PA 0.7420% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0484% PA 0.7984% PA
For 12 months 0.1935% PA 1.0685% PA
For 2 Years 0.1935% PA 1.5685% PA
For 3 Years 0.1935% PA 1.8185% PA
For 4 years 0.1935% PA 2.0685% PA
For 5 years 0.1935% PA 2.1935% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 07-08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1784% PA 0.5716% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1064% PA 0.6436% PA
For 12 Months 0.0431% PA 0.9181% PA
For 2 Years 0.
0431% PA 1.4181% PA
For 3 Years 0.0431% PA 1.6681% PA
For 4 years 0.0431% PA 1.9181% PA
For 5 years 0.0431% PA 2.0431% PA
EURO VALUE 07 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2194% PA 0.9694% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2041% PA 0.9541% PA
For 12 Months 0.0976% PA 0.9726% PA
For 2 Years 0.0976% PA 1.4726% PA
For 3 Years 0.0976% PA 1.7226% PA
For 4 years 0.0976% PA 1.9726% PA
For 5 years 0.0976% PA 2.0976% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1955% PA 0.5545% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2205% PA 0.5295% PA
For 12 Months 0.1467% PA 0.7283% PA
For 2 Years 0.1467% PA 1.2283% PA
For 3 Years 0.1467% PA 1.4783% PA
For 4 Years 0.1467% PA 1.7283% PA
For 5 years 0.1467% PA 1.8533% PA