KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Aug 07 (Pakistan Point news - 7th Aug, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 07 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0080% PA 0.7420% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0484% PA 0.7984% PA

For 12 months 0.1935% PA 1.0685% PA

For 2 Years 0.1935% PA 1.5685% PA

For 3 Years 0.1935% PA 1.8185% PA

For 4 years 0.1935% PA 2.0685% PA

For 5 years 0.1935% PA 2.1935% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 07-08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1784% PA 0.5716% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1064% PA 0.6436% PA

For 12 Months 0.0431% PA 0.9181% PA

For 2 Years 0.

0431% PA 1.4181% PA

For 3 Years 0.0431% PA 1.6681% PA

For 4 years 0.0431% PA 1.9181% PA

For 5 years 0.0431% PA 2.0431% PA

EURO VALUE 07 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2194% PA 0.9694% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2041% PA 0.9541% PA

For 12 Months 0.0976% PA 0.9726% PA

For 2 Years 0.0976% PA 1.4726% PA

For 3 Years 0.0976% PA 1.7226% PA

For 4 years 0.0976% PA 1.9726% PA

For 5 years 0.0976% PA 2.0976% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 07 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1955% PA 0.5545% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2205% PA 0.5295% PA

For 12 Months 0.1467% PA 0.7283% PA

For 2 Years 0.1467% PA 1.2283% PA

For 3 Years 0.1467% PA 1.4783% PA

For 4 Years 0.1467% PA 1.7283% PA

For 5 years 0.1467% PA 1.8533% PA