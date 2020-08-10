KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 10 08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0068% PA 0.7433% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0391% PA 0.7891% PA

For 12 months 0.1964% PA 1.0714% PA

For 2 Years 0.1964% PA 1.5714% PA

For 3 Years 0.1964% PA 1.8214% PA

For 4 years 0.1964% PA 2.0714% PA

For 5 years 0.1964% PA 2.1964% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 10-08 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1754% PA 0.5746% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1244% PA 0.6256% PA

For 12 Months 0.0461% PA 0.9211% PA

For 2 Years 0.0461% PA 1.4211% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0461% PA 1.6711% PA

For 4 years 0.0461% PA 1.9211% PA

For 5 years 0.0461% PA 2.0461% PA

EURO VALUE 10 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2186% PA 0.9686% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2051% PA 0.9551% PA

For 12 Months 0.0980% PA 0.9730% PA

For 2 Years 0.0980% PA 1.4730% PA

For 3 Years 0.0980% PA 1.7230% PA

For 4 years 0.0980% PA 1.9730% PA

For 5 years 0.0980% PA 2.0980% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11 08 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1948% PA 0.5552% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2193% PA 0.5307% PA

For 12 Months 0.1467% PA 0.7283% PA

For 2 Years 0.1467% PA 1.2283% PA

For 3 Years 0.1467% PA 1.4783% PA

For 4 Years 0.1467% PA 1.7283% PA

For 5 years 0.1467% PA 1.8533% PA