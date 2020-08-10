Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 09:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 10 08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months -0.0068% PA 0.7433% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0391% PA 0.7891% PA
For 12 months 0.1964% PA 1.0714% PA
For 2 Years 0.1964% PA 1.5714% PA
For 3 Years 0.1964% PA 1.8214% PA
For 4 years 0.1964% PA 2.0714% PA
For 5 years 0.1964% PA 2.1964% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 10-08 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1754% PA 0.5746% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1244% PA 0.6256% PA
For 12 Months 0.0461% PA 0.9211% PA
For 2 Years 0.0461% PA 1.4211% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0461% PA 1.6711% PA
For 4 years 0.0461% PA 1.9211% PA
For 5 years 0.0461% PA 2.0461% PA
EURO VALUE 10 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2186% PA 0.9686% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2051% PA 0.9551% PA
For 12 Months 0.0980% PA 0.9730% PA
For 2 Years 0.0980% PA 1.4730% PA
For 3 Years 0.0980% PA 1.7230% PA
For 4 years 0.0980% PA 1.9730% PA
For 5 years 0.0980% PA 2.0980% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 11 08 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1948% PA 0.5552% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2193% PA 0.5307% PA
For 12 Months 0.1467% PA 0.7283% PA
For 2 Years 0.1467% PA 1.2283% PA
For 3 Years 0.1467% PA 1.4783% PA
For 4 Years 0.1467% PA 1.7283% PA
For 5 years 0.1467% PA 1.8533% PA