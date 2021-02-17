Foreign Currency Account Scheme (*****Correction: JAPANESE YEN*****)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :(*****Correction: JAPANESE YEN*****)

The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 17-02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months -0.0585% PA 0.6915% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months -0.0451% PA 0.7049% PA

For 12 months 0.0505% PA 0.9255% PA

For 2 Years 0.0505% PA 1.4255% PA

For 3 Years 0.0505% PA 1.6755% PA

For 4 years 0.0505% PA 1.9255% PA

For 5 years 0.0505% PA 2.0505% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 17 02 21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1979% PA 0.5521% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1796% PA 0.5704% PA

For 12 Months -0.1271% PA 0.7479% PA

For 2 Years -0.

1271% PA 1.2479% PA

For 3 Years -0.1271% PA 1.4979% PA

For 4 years -0.1271% PA 1.7479% PA

For 5 years -0.1271% PA 1.8729% PA

EURO VALUE 17 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3013% PA 1.0513% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2903% PA 1.0403% PA

For 12 Months 0.2461% PA 1.1211% PA

For 2 Years 0.2461% PA 1.6211% PA

For 3 Years 0.2461% PA 1.8711% PA

For 4 years 0.2461% PA 2.1211% PA

For 5 years 0.2461% PA 2.2461% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 17 02 21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1653% PA 0.5847% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1992% PA 0.5508% PA

For 12 Months -0.2112% PA 0.6638% PA

For 2 Years -0.2112% PA 1.1638% PA

For 3 Years -0.2112% PA 1.4138% PA

For 4 Years -0.2112% PA 1.6638% PA

For 5 years -0.2112% PA 1.7888% PA