Foreign Currency Account Schemeq
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Friday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-05-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1008% PA 0.6493%PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0664% PA 0.6836% PA
For 12 months -0.0135% PA 0.8885% PA
For 2 Years 0.0135% PA 1.3885% PA
For 3 Years 0.0135% PA 1.6385% PA
For 4 years 0.0135% PA 1.8885% PA
For 5 years 0.0135% PA 2.0135% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 21-05-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1694% PA 0.5806% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1456% PA 0.6044% PA
For 12 Months 0.0851% PA 0.7899% PA
For 2 Years 0.0851% PA 1.2899% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0851% PA 1.5399% PA
For 4 years 0.0851% PA 1.7899% PA
For 5 years 0.0851% PA 1.9149% PA
EURO VALUE 21-05-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2943% PA 1.0443% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2771% PA 1.0271% PA
For 12 Months 0.2396% PA 1.1124% PA
For 2 Years 0.2396% PA 1.6124% PA
For 3 Years 0.2396% PA 1.8646% PA
For 4 years 0.2396% PA 2.1146% PA
For 5 years 0.2396% PA 2.2396% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21-05-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1612% PA 0.5888% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2037% PA 0.5463% PA
For 12 Months -0.1952% PA 0.6798% PA
For 2 Years -0.1952% PA 1.1798% PA
For 3 Years -0.1952% PA 1.4298% PA
For 4 Years -0.1952% PA 1.6798% PA
For 5 years -0.1952% PA 1.8048% PA