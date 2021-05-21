Foreign Currency Account Schemeq

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Friday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 21-05-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1008% PA 0.6493%PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0664% PA 0.6836% PA

For 12 months -0.0135% PA 0.8885% PA

For 2 Years 0.0135% PA 1.3885% PA

For 3 Years 0.0135% PA 1.6385% PA

For 4 years 0.0135% PA 1.8885% PA

For 5 years 0.0135% PA 2.0135% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 21-05-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1694% PA 0.5806% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1456% PA 0.6044% PA

For 12 Months 0.0851% PA 0.7899% PA

For 2 Years 0.0851% PA 1.2899% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0851% PA 1.5399% PA

For 4 years 0.0851% PA 1.7899% PA

For 5 years 0.0851% PA 1.9149% PA

EURO VALUE 21-05-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2943% PA 1.0443% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2771% PA 1.0271% PA

For 12 Months 0.2396% PA 1.1124% PA

For 2 Years 0.2396% PA 1.6124% PA

For 3 Years 0.2396% PA 1.8646% PA

For 4 years 0.2396% PA 2.1146% PA

For 5 years 0.2396% PA 2.2396% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 21-05-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1612% PA 0.5888% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2037% PA 0.5463% PA

For 12 Months -0.1952% PA 0.6798% PA

For 2 Years -0.1952% PA 1.1798% PA

For 3 Years -0.1952% PA 1.4298% PA

For 4 Years -0.1952% PA 1.6798% PA

For 5 years -0.1952% PA 1.8048% PA