Foreign Currency Account Schemeq

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 30-06-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1028% PA 0.6473% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.0834% PA 0.6666% PA

For 12 months -0.0025% PA 0.8725% PA

For 2 Years -0.0025% PA 1.3725% PA

For 3 Years -0.0025% PA 1.6225% PA

For 4 years -0.0025% PA 1.8725% PA

For 5 years -0.0025% PA 1.9975% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 30-6-21

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.1700% PA 0.5800% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.1363% PA 0.6138% PA

For 12 Months 0.0696% PA 0.8054% PA

For 2 Years 0.0696% PA 1.3054% PA

For 3 Years 0.

0696% PA 1.5554% PA

For 4 years 0.0696% PA 1.8054% PA

For 5 years 0.0696% PA 1.9304% PA

EURO VALUE 30-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.3019% PA 1.0519% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2780% PA 1.0280% PA

For 12 Months 0.2340% PA 1.1090% PA

For 2 Years 0.2340% PA 1.6090% PA

For 3 Years 0.2340% PA 1.8590% PA

For 4 years 0.2340% PA 2.1086% PA

For 5 years 0.2340% PA 2.2340% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30-06-21

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1723% PA 0.5777% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.1885% PA 0.5615% PA

For 12 Months -0.2030% PA 0.6720% PA

For 2 Years -0.2030% PA 1.1720% PA

For 3 Years -0.2030% PA 1.4220% PA

For 4 Years -0.2030% PA 1.6720% PA

For 5 years -0.2030% PA 1.7970% PA