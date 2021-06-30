Foreign Currency Account Schemeq
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 30-06-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1028% PA 0.6473% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.0834% PA 0.6666% PA
For 12 months -0.0025% PA 0.8725% PA
For 2 Years -0.0025% PA 1.3725% PA
For 3 Years -0.0025% PA 1.6225% PA
For 4 years -0.0025% PA 1.8725% PA
For 5 years -0.0025% PA 1.9975% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 30-6-21
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.1700% PA 0.5800% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.1363% PA 0.6138% PA
For 12 Months 0.0696% PA 0.8054% PA
For 2 Years 0.0696% PA 1.3054% PA
For 3 Years 0.
0696% PA 1.5554% PA
For 4 years 0.0696% PA 1.8054% PA
For 5 years 0.0696% PA 1.9304% PA
EURO VALUE 30-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.3019% PA 1.0519% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2780% PA 1.0280% PA
For 12 Months 0.2340% PA 1.1090% PA
For 2 Years 0.2340% PA 1.6090% PA
For 3 Years 0.2340% PA 1.8590% PA
For 4 years 0.2340% PA 2.1086% PA
For 5 years 0.2340% PA 2.2340% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30-06-21
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1723% PA 0.5777% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.1885% PA 0.5615% PA
For 12 Months -0.2030% PA 0.6720% PA
For 2 Years -0.2030% PA 1.1720% PA
For 3 Years -0.2030% PA 1.4220% PA
For 4 Years -0.2030% PA 1.6720% PA
For 5 years -0.2030% PA 1.7970% PA