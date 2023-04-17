UrduPoint.com

Foreign Currency Acquisition Limit In Russia Could Be Floating - Finance Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Foreign Currency Acquisition Limit in Russia Could Be Floating - Finance Ministry

The Bank of Russia and the Russian Ministry of Finance are working on a foreign currency acquisition limit for the national market that could be floating and depend on the market situation, the press service of the ministry told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The Bank of Russia and the Russian Ministry of Finance are working on a foreign currency acquisition limit for the national market that could be floating and depend on the market situation, the press service of the ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Ivan Chebeskov, the financial policy department director of the Russian Ministry of Finance was quoted by Vedomosti newspaper as saying that the Bank of Russia and the ministry are working on an measure that would limit the influence of major buyouts of foreign companies exiting Russia on the exchange value of ruble. Due to the low liquidity of foreign currencies on the national market, major purchases of US dollars could cause the volatility of the ruble exchange rate, he added.

"The limit could be a floating figure, which would depend on the situation on the foreign exchange market. The subcommittee has always taken into account the market environment when making decisions, and it always will. This is a necessary step to avoid destabilizing the foreign exchange market," the press service said.

On April 7, the Russian national currency rate against the dollar reached the annual maximum of 83.5 (up 5.9 since the beginning of the month). Last week, the exchange rate stabilized at less than 82.2, with a tendency to go down even lower toward 81.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Russia Bank April Market

Recent Stories

ADCB&#039;s net profit rises 27% to hit AED1.87 bi ..

ADCB&#039;s net profit rises 27% to hit AED1.87 billion in Q1&#039;23

5 minutes ago
 First vessel arrives at Shuwaikh Port following la ..

First vessel arrives at Shuwaikh Port following launch of Container Shipping Ser ..

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank wins Dubai Quality Gold Award

Sharjah Islamic Bank wins Dubai Quality Gold Award

35 minutes ago
 Emirates National Schools launches scholarship pro ..

Emirates National Schools launches scholarship programme for high-achieving and ..

35 minutes ago
 Mardan Tajir Ittehad offers reward to police for f ..

Mardan Tajir Ittehad offers reward to police for foiling robbery attempt

4 minutes ago
 Israel Considers Peace Agreement With Saudi Arabia ..

Israel Considers Peace Agreement With Saudi Arabia Feasible - Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.