Foreign Currency Acquisition Limit in Russia Could Be Floating - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The Bank of Russia and the Russian Ministry of Finance are working on a foreign currency acquisition limit for the national market that could be floating and depend on the market situation, the press service of the ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Ivan Chebeskov, the financial policy department director of the Russian Ministry of Finance was quoted by Vedomosti newspaper as saying that the Bank of Russia and the ministry are working on an measure that would limit the influence of major buyouts of foreign companies exiting Russia on the exchange value of ruble. Due to the low liquidity of foreign currencies on the national market, major purchases of US dollars could cause the volatility of the ruble exchange rate, he added.

"The limit could be a floating figure, which would depend on the situation on the foreign exchange market. The subcommittee has always taken into account the market environment when making decisions, and it always will. This is a necessary step to avoid destabilizing the foreign exchange market," the press service said.

On April 7, the Russian national currency rate against the dollar reached the annual maximum of 83.5 (up 5.9 since the beginning of the month). Last week, the exchange rate stabilized at less than 82.2, with a tendency to go down even lower toward 81.