Foreign Delegates Start Arriving To Participate In PFC Interiors Pakistan Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 01:21 PM

Foreign delegates start arriving to participate in PFC Interiors Pakistan exhibition

High-level delegations belonging to the furniture industry of China, Turkey, Taiwan, Thailand and other countries have started arriving here on a week-long visit to participate in the three-day 11th Interiors Pakistan Exhibition commencing from November 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :High-level delegations belonging to the furniture industry of China, Turkey, Taiwan, Thailand and other countries have started arriving here on a week-long visit to participate in the three-day 11th Interiors Pakistan Exhibition commencing from November 22.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Chief Executive Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Tuesday while reviewing the final arrangements of exhibition said that all the foreign delegations were visiting Pakistan on the invitation of PFC and PFC would bear their expenses, including boarding, lodging, and transportation and traveling," says a press release issued here Tuesday.

He said that the purpose behind extending invitations was to introduce handmade best quality solid wood products and furniture to the foreign investors and importers. "Special arrangements have been made to facilitate the foreign visitors," he added.

He further said that in order to ensure the quick flow of information, a special desk has been set up for print and electronic media.

Mian Kashif said more than 100 leading local companies and interior designers would display their products while as many as 200,000 to 250,000 people were expected to visit this mega exhibition.

"This exhibition will also provide young designers and architects an opportunity to see the market trends and display their own work alongside that of more established professionals," he added.

"PFC is also continuing its work to ensure Pakistan's presence in more countries and to act as the focal point for Pakistani furniture designers and manufacturers so that they could enter the international market with confidence," he said.

He further said that Pakistan's wood industry was well developed and captures 95 per cent of the country's total market of furniture.

Mian Kashif said with a little innovation, investment and government support, the furniture industry could generate even more employment and income from the sustainable economy.

More Stories From Business

