- Home
- Business
- News
- Foreign Direct Investment in Russian Companies in Jan-Sept 2019 Grows Fivefold - CBR
Foreign Direct Investment In Russian Companies In Jan-Sept 2019 Grows Fivefold - CBR
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:39 PM
Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Russian companies in January-September 2019 increased nearly fivefold to $21.8 billion year on year, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said in its materials
The FDI in the same period last year totaled $4.4 billion.