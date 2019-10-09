Foreign Direct Investment in Russian Companies in Jan-Sept 2019 Grows Fivefold - CBR

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Russian companies in January-September 2019 increased nearly fivefold to $21.8 billion year on year, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said in its materials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Russian companies in January-September 2019 increased nearly fivefold to $21.8 billion year on year, the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) said in its materials.

The FDI in the same period last year totaled $4.4 billion.