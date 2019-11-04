Foreign Direct Investment into ASEAN Shows Three Consecutive Years of Growth - Report

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries has risen for three consecutive years according to the ASEAN Investment Report 2019, which was presented as part of the Leaders of ASEAN Summit on Sunday in the Thai capital of Bangkok

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries has risen for three consecutive years according to the ASEAN Investment Report 2019, which was presented as part of the Leaders of ASEAN Summit on Sunday in the Thai capital of Bangkok.

Foreign direct investment in the economies of ASEAN countries has continuously grown in 2016, 2017 and 2018. From 2017 to 2018 alone, investments grew from $147 billion to $155 billion, and the share of ASEAN in foreign direct investments worldwide during that time increased from 9.6% to 11.5%, the report said.

The main growth factor was an investment in the healthcare and service industries, primarily in Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, the report detailed.

The Leaders of ASEAN summit brings together leaders from the 10 Southeast Asian countries with global leaders to discuss economic, political and security cooperation. It takes up the last three days of the 35th ASEAN Summit, which attracted business leaders and executives from October 31 to November 4. Thailand currently chairs the organization.

The ASEAN Summit has transformed into one of the most important regional economic and political events as the 10 Southeast Asian nations have experienced prolonged relative peace and steady rise in economic prosperity in the 21st Century as well as control of critical chokepoints in global maritime trade.