Foreign Direct Investments in Russia Down 95% to $1.4Bln in 2020 - Central Bank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Foreign direct investment in Russian companies fell to $1.4 billion in 2020 from $28.9 billion in 2019, according to the central bank's estimates.

At the same time, in the fourth quarter, the outflow of foreign direct investment from Russian companies amounted to $0.9 billion against the inflow of $4.7 billion a year ago.

In the third quarter 2020, an inflow of investments of $0.5 billion was recorded.