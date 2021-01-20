UrduPoint.com
Foreign Direct Investments In Russia Down 95% To $1.4Bln In 2020 - Central Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Foreign direct investment in Russian companies fell to $1.4 billion in 2020 from $28.9 billion in 2019, according to the central bank's estimates

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Foreign direct investment in Russian companies fell to $1.4 billion in 2020 from $28.9 billion in 2019, according to the central bank's estimates.

At the same time, in the fourth quarter, the outflow of foreign direct investment from Russian companies amounted to $0.9 billion against the inflow of $4.7 billion a year ago.

In the third quarter 2020, an inflow of investments of $0.5 billion was recorded.

