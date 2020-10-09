Foreign Direct Investments in Russia Fell to $3.1Bln in Q3 2020 From $8.8Bln in Q3 2019

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Foreign direct investments in Russian companies in the third quarter this year fell to $3.1 billion from $8.8 billion a year ago, according to the country's central bank.
In January-September this year, foreign direct investments fell to $4.7 billion from $24.2 billion in the same period last year.