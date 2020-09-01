Foreign Exchange (Forex) Closing Market Rate in Pakistan 01 Aug 2020

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 165.65 165.85

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 165.80 166.30

SAUDIA RIYAL 43.90 44.40

UAE DIRHAM 45.00 45.50

EURO 197.50 199.50

UK POUND 222.

00 224.00

JAPANI YEN 1.54007 1.56007

CHF 181.61 182.61

DKK 26.27 26.37

NOK 18.66 18.76

SEK 18.81 18.91

AUD $ 121.00 123.50

CAD $ 126.50 129.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.45

CHINESE YUAN 23.50 25.50