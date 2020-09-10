Foreign Exchange (Forex) Closing Market Rate in Pakistan 09 Sep 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 166.35 166.55

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 166.40 166.80

SAUDIA RIYAL 44.00 44.50

UAE DIRHAM 45.10 45.60

EURO 194.50 196.50

UK POUND 214.

00 216.00

JAPANI YEN 1.53558 1.55558

CHF 178.67 179.67

DKK 25.77 25.87

NOK 17.80 17.90

SEK 18.43 18.53

AUD $ 118.50 121.00

CAD $ 125.00 127.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.45

CHINESE YUAN 23.50 25.00