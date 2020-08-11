UrduPoint.com
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Closing Market Rate In Pakistan 10 Aug 2020

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Closing Market Rate in Pakistan 10 Aug 2020

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 168.25 168.50

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 168.30 168.80

SAUDIA RIYAL 44.40 44.90

UAE DIRHAM 45.40 46.00

EURO 196.00 198.00

UK POUND 218.

00 220.00

JAPANI YEN 1.54212 1.56212

CHF 179.61 180.61

DKK 25.76 25.86

NOK 17.90 18.00

SEK 18.53 18.63

AUD $ 118.00 120.50

CAD $ 124.50 127.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.20 2.50

CHINESE YUAN 22.50 24.50

