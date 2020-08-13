Foreign Exchange (Forex) Closing Market Rates in Pakistan 13 Aug 2020

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 168.00 168.20

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 168.00 168.40

SAUDIA RIYAL 44.30 44.80

UAE DIRHAM 45.50 46.00

EURO 197.30 199.30

UK POUND 219.

00 221.00

JAPANI YEN 1.53250 1.55250

CHF 181.72 182.72

DKK 25.99 26.09

NOK 18.26 18.36

SEK 18.71 18.81

AUD $ 118.30 120.80

CAD $ 126.00 128.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.40

CHINESE YUAN 22.50 24.50