Foreign Exchange (Forex) Closing Market Rates In Pakistan 31 Aug 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 165.80 166.00
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 166.20 166.70
SAUDIA RIYAL 44.00 44.50
UAE DIRHAM 45.10 45.60
EURO 197.00 199.00
UK POUND 220.
50 222.50
JAPANI YEN 1.54215 1.56215
CHF 181.88 182.88
DKK 26.19 26.29
NOK 18.59 18.69
SEK 18.87 18.97
AUD $ 120.50 123.00
CAD $ 126.50 129.00
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.45
CHINESE YUAN 22.50 25.00