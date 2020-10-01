UrduPoint.com
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Closing Market Rates In Pakistan 01 Oct 2020

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:38 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 165.05 165.25

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 165.30 165.60

SAUDIA RIYAL 43.80 44.20

UAE DIRHAM 44.80 45.20

EURO 193.20 195.20

UK POUND 213.

00 215.00

JAPANI YEN 1.53978 1.55978

CHF 178.43 179.43

DKK 25.69 25.79

NOK 17.44 17.54

SEK 18.13 18.23

AUD $ 117.50 120.00

CAD $ 123.50 126.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.45

CHINESE YUAN 23.00 24.80

More Stories From Business

