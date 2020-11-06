Foreign Exchange (Forex) Closing Market Rates in Pakistan 06 Nov 2020

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Friday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 159.05 159.15

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 159.00 159.30

SAUDIA RIYAL 42.05 42.35

UAE DIRHAM 43.05 43.35

EURO 187.00 189.00

UK POUND 207.

00 209.00

JAPANI YEN 1.51145 1.53145

CHF 174.45 175.45

DKK 24.98 25.08

NOK 17.03 17.13

SEK 18.06 18.16

AUD $ 114.00 115.50

CAD $ 120.00 121.00

INDIAN RUPEE (NEW Edition) 2,05 2,35

Chinese Yuan 23.00 24.00

