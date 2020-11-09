Foreign Exchange (Forex) Closing Market Rates In Pakistan 09 Nov 2020
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:42 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 158.80 158.90
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 158.60 158.90
SAUDIA RIYAL 41.85 42.25
UAE DIRHAM 42.85 43.25
EURO 186.50 188.00
UK POUND 206.
50 208.50
JAPANI YEN 1.50061 1.52061
CHF 174.08 175.08
DKK 24.90 25.00
NOK 17.03 17.13
SEK 18.04 18.14
AUD $ 114.30 115.50
CAD $ 120.20 122.00
INDIAN RUPEE (NEW Edition) 2,05 2,35
Chinese Yuan 23.00 24.00