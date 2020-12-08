Foreign Exchange (Forex) Closing Market Rates In Pakistan 08 Dec 2020
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:29 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 160.35 160.60
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 160.20 160.60
SAUDIA RIYAL 42.45 42.70
UAE DIRHAM 43.50 43.80
EURO 192.30 194.30
UK POUND 212.
30 214.00
JAPANI YEN 1.51074 1.53074
CHF 177.84 178.84
DKK 25.71 25.81
NOK 17.98 18.08
SEK 18.69 18.79
AUD $ 117.30 119.30
CAD $ 123.50 125.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.30
CHINESE YUAN23.0024.80