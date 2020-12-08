UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Closing Market Rates In Pakistan 08 Dec 2020

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:29 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Closing Market Rates in Pakistan 08 Dec 2020

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Tuesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 160.35 160.60

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 160.20 160.60

SAUDIA RIYAL 42.45 42.70

UAE DIRHAM 43.50 43.80

EURO 192.30 194.30

UK POUND 212.

30 214.00

JAPANI YEN 1.51074 1.53074

CHF 177.84 178.84

DKK 25.71 25.81

NOK 17.98 18.08

SEK 18.69 18.79

AUD $ 117.30 119.30

CAD $ 123.50 125.50

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.30

CHINESE YUAN23.0024.80

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Riyal Bank Market

Recent Stories

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

15 minutes ago

Oxford/Astra first to publish final-stage vaccine ..

9 minutes ago

Pfizer chief insists no corners cut on vaccine tes ..

9 minutes ago

US Backs Europe's Anti-Lukashenko Sanctions Until ..

9 minutes ago

Equities wait for Brexit, stimulus developments

17 minutes ago

Corals can bounce back from bleaching, if humans d ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.