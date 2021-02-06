UrduPoint.com
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Closing Market Rates In Pakistan 6 Feb 2021

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 10:58 PM

Following were the opening-Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ):Following were the opening-Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Saturday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) ------ ------

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 159.80 160.10

SAUDIA RIYAL 42.45 42.65

UAE DIRHAM 43.45 43.65

EURO 191.20 193.00

UK POUND 218.

00 220.00

JAPANI YEN 1.49341 1.51341

CHF 175.97 176.97

DKK 25.58 25.68

NOK 18.42 18.52

SEK 18.78 18.88

AUD $ 121.20 122.20

CAD $ 123.80 124.80

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.00 2.20

CHINESE YUAN23.8024.80

