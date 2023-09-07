Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Market Rate In Pakistan 07 September 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 304.90 305.50

U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 302.00 306.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 81.00 82.00

UAE DIRHAM 83.

00 84.00

EURO 324.00 328.00

UK POUND 378.00 383.00

AUD $ 194.00 198.00

CAD $ 222.00 225.00

CHINESE YUAN 43.50 45.00

