Foreign Exchange (Forex) Market Rate In Pakistan 07 September 2023
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2023 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ):Following were the Closing Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association
of Pakistan (FAP), here on Thursday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
INTER BANK (COMMIERCIAL BANK) 304.90 305.50
U.S $ DOLLAR (FREE MARKET) 302.00 306.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 81.00 82.00
UAE DIRHAM 83.
00 84.00
EURO 324.00 328.00
UK POUND 378.00 383.00
AUD $ 194.00 198.00
CAD $ 222.00 225.00
CHINESE YUAN 43.50 45.00