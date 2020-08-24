Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 24 Aug 2020
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ):Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.
F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE
U.S $ (Inter Bank) 168.35 168.60
U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 168.20 168.70
SAUDIA RIYAL 44.50 45.00
UAE DIRHAM 45.60 46.10
EURO 197.00 199.00
UK POUND 218.
50 220.50
JAPANI YEN 1.55223 1.57223
CHF 181.86 182.86
DKK 25.99 26.09
NOK 18.08 18.18
SEK 18.55 18.65
AUD $ 118.80 121.30
CAD $ 127.00 129.50
INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.45
CHINESE YUAN 22.50 25.00