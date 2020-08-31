Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 31 aug 2020

Following were the Opening Rates of

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ):Following were the Opening Rates of

foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association

of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 166.25 166.45

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 166.50 167.00

SAUDIA RIYAL 44.10 44.60

UAE DIRHAM 45.10 45.60

EURO 197.00 199.00

UK POUND 220.

50 222.50

JAPANI YEN 1.54170 1.56170

CHF 181.95 182.95

DKK 25.97 26.07

NOK 18.32 18.42

SEK 18.67 18.77

AUD $ 120.50 123.00

CAD $ 126.50 129.00

INDIAN RUPEE (New Edition) 2.10 2.45

CHINESE YUAN 22.50 25.00